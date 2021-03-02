Rage quitting has become a staple in contemporary gaming.

When frustrations reach a tipping point, some quite simply can’t resist and are forced to turn off their consoles to avoid further vexation.

Those who play games like FIFA, Call of Duty and Fortnite know the ‘art’ of rage quitting better than anyone, which leads to them questioning whether these games actually make them happy. But just like any strong relationship, the user will always find themselves crawling back to their game one way or another, resuming the continuous cycle associated with rage quitting.

To find out which specific games result in the most rage quits, TopRatedCasinos.co.uk conducted a survey where individuals voted for the game they believed fit the rage quit criteria the best.

With over 4,000 responses, here is the top 10, as per GAMINGbible.

10. Bloodborne

With Bloodborne, most of the frustrations come with the numerous attempts needed to defeat the final boss. For some poor souls, the countless tries at finishing the game have resulted in hours of lost time and effort that could have been put into something else.

9. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

PUBG is a prime example of a Battle Royale game that will have you screaming at your console for hours if things don’t go your way, especially if you get unexpectedly killed in the latter stages of a game.

One user on Reddit said: “I can only play a couple games before I get annoyed and have to stop playing. This is the only game I rage quit in, I just get mad when I get killed by someone I didn't see.”

8. Fortnite

Battle Royale games and rage quitting seem to go hand-in-hand these days. If you want to see just what this game does to users, simply search “Fornite Rage Compilation” on YouTube. Thank us later.

7. Halo

An absolute classic; many people complain that matches in Halo never finish because the losing team always quits early on.

Regarding this, a Reddit user said: “So I just got Halo 5 today. I haven't really played one since 3. Had 4 for a little while, but couldn't even finish it. I've been playing for a few hours and I have yet to come across a match where people from the losing team don't quit.”

Talk about sore losers.

6. Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Much like PUBG, Fortnite, Halo and any other online multiplayer game, CS:GO always has you questioning if you truly have anger issues. CS:GO causes that many rage quits that articles have been published about how to control your rage while playing the game.

5. Grand Theft Auto

GTA’s rage comes mainly from GTA Online, which is plagued with cheaters and hackers. Many have also cited poor teammates during heists as reasons for leaving the game full of anger.

4. Battlefield

The ever-popular Battlefield is one of the most-played first-person shooters in history, but once you’ve been killed for the 20th time in a row during an online multiplayer game, the quit button proves to be the best option for many.

3. FIFA

FIFA needs no explanation. Whether it be conceding a 92nd-minute goal in Ultimate Team, or going 3-0 down in the first 10 minutes of FUT Champs, rage quitting seems to always win here.

2. Call of Duty

Incomprehensible kill shots. Period.

1. Minecraft

According to the survey, Minecraft rage quitting videos on YouTube have a total of 23.6 million views, more than any other game on this list. And the proof is very much in the pudding.

Imagine creating the perfect world in Survival Mode. You have everything you’d ever need to thrive in the world you’ve created. Then a creeper shows up and kills you out of the blue, reducing your entire world to nothing. Avid Minecraft users know this pain better than anyone.

Simply put, don’t mention Creepers or Lava to any of your friends who play Minecraft religiously.

