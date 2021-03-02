Jamie Carragher likens Everton star to Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane

Everton forward Richarlison proved to be the match-winner on Monday night as the Toffees edged past Southampton in a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian attacker started centrally alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the game and netted the only goal after a fine through ball from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Despite the 23-year-old making a positive impact, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Richarlison - who Transfermarkt value at £54m - is better in a slightly wider role.

Speaking after the game on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, he said: "I think Richarlison is at his best when he’s facing forward and he can make runs.

"Carlo Ancelotti mentioned before the game that he’s not great when his back is to goal, he doesn’t see him as an out-and-out striker and, as he mentioned before the game, centre-left is his best position."

The former Liverpool defender pinpointed two players who can be compared to Richarlison.

"You just think of those runs in behind. You think of Sterling, you think of [Sadio] Mane, playing what you’d call a centre-left, wide forward," he added.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

By comparing Richarlison with Sterling and Mane, Carragher appears to be paying the Everton star a massive compliment. Sterling and Mane are widely regarded as two of the finest wingers in the Premier League in recent seasons.

It begs the question: how can Richarlison reach their level of recognition? Since joining Everton in 2018, Richarlison has been directly involved in 39 league goals for the club.

These are impressive numbers, but when put up against those produced by Sterling and Mane, he falls some way short of their standard. In that time, Sterling has 68 direct goal contributions in the top-flight, whilst Mane has 62.

Richarlison is still searching for some consistency after a dry spell earlier this season. He scored just a single goal in the final three months of 2020.

However, he now seems to have hit top form, having scored in each of his last three league appearances. If he can continue to deliver match-winning displays, he may well start to be mentioned more regularly alongside Sterling and Mane.

