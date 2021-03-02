There's just nothing in football that beats an absolute barn-storming thunderbolt.

The sort of strike that smacks into the back of the net while still rising, leaving goalkeepers thankful it wasn't arrowing directly at them.

Over the years, football fans have witnessed some incredible rockets, be it a volley, free-kick, or just the sweetest strike from open play.

While finding a way to rank these sorts of strikes might seem like a fraught exercise, as they are all truly special, there are means by which it can be done.

One of those methods is by measuring the speed of the strike.

So, with that in mind, we thought we'd delve into the archives to list 10 of the fastest shots ever recorded on a football field.

10. Obafemi Martins - 135km/h

Martins' short stay in the Premier League was bright one.

The Nigerian star didn't quite know how to score a simple goal and his missile against Tottenham proves it.

9. Roberto Carlos - 138km/h

You just knew that free-kick was always going to make.

Not only did the Brazilian maestro brake the laws of physics by applying some wicked curve to his shot, he also hit at one of the fastest speeds ever.

No wonder Fabien Barthez never got near it.

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 150km/h

This sort of list just wouldn't be complete with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. His howitzer for PSG in the Champions League clocked in at an electric 150km/h.

Pick that one out.

7. Tony Yeboah - 154km/h

Yet another Nigerian who loved a screamer.

Yeboah's best goals have become some of the most iconic in Premier League history and it's easy to see why.

His 154km/h monster in particular was, as so aptly described, 'breathtakingly brilliant'.

6. David Trezeguet - 154.4km/h

Trezeguet might be best known for missing a crucial penalty in a World Cup final but what is often forgotten was that he a right foot to end all right feet.

His goals against Manchester United in the Champions League showed just how much power he possessed.

5. David Hirst - 183km/h

Sadly for Hirst, his entry into the list didn't actually end up as a goal.

Instead, his ridiculous volley cracked off the woodwork and ultimately came to nothing.

How he din't break that crossbar in half, is anyone's guess.

4. Ronald Koeman - 188km/h

Koeman's dart of a free-kick for Barcelona was the goal that saw them win their first European Cup.

Incredibly, he went to the goalkeeper's side and beat him before the floundering stopper could say how do you do.

As far as dead-ball strikes go, this one was a sweet as a nut.

3. Steven Reid - 189 km/h

Perhaps not a name you expected to see on this list but a more than deserving member of the cast.

Reid's unreal strike was still rising when thundered into the back of the net with the goalkeeper's dive coming ages after the ball had rocketed past him.

2. Arjen Robben - 190km/h

Robben is known for a very specific kind of goal. The Dutchman just loved to cut in from the right and curl it with his left.

His finesse was unmatched but he could also fire off unstoppable bullet every now and them.

His volley for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund proved he wasn't all about that curve.

1. Ronny Heberson - 210km/h

The throne of the truth king of power goes to Heberson thanks to his eye-watering 210km/h strike.

The goalkeeper will just be thanking his lucky stars that he couldn't get a hand to it because who knows what sort of damage it might have done.

News Now - Sport News