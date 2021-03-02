Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has given credit to Bobby Lashley after The Almighty beat The Miz to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his illustrious 16-year career.

Lashley was too much for The Miz in the Lumberjack match and secured the title after clutching the A-Lister in the Hurt Lock, forcing him to tap out inside three minutes – seeing his reign last eight days.

McIntyre said on RAW Talk: “He’s worked hard for it. The man is an absolute animal in every possible way, in the gym and ring. He’s earned this moment.”

With less than six weeks to go until WrestleMania 37, the question mark remains on who Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against.

Rumours have claimed that Brock Lesnar could be included in the highly anticipated main event, but Lesnar has not been inside the ring since losing his world title to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year.

McIntyre went on to tease the prospects of a showdown with Lashley for the title.

“The idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is pretty big for me; it feels like a significant match for RAW. If it happens at the biggest stage of them all, that’s just fine with me.”

He continued: “There’s no way I’m not going to try and work myself into the main event of WrestleMania.”

Earlier on RAW, McIntyre defeated former best friend Sheamus to possibly end their conflict.

McIntyre showed off a gash on his shoulder due to a kick from Sheamus and gave some friendly guidance for the new champion.

He said: “As someone who has been champion for a long time, I’m just going to give a little piece of advice to Lashley; there’s a lot of pressure that comes with this.

“Lashley doesn’t have to worry about the physical aspect like The Miz, but he’s surrounded himself with a bunch of associates who might be jealous of him now.

“I found that out first-hand with Sheamus. So, that’s some free advice to you, Bobby.”

