Kylain Mbappe is the hottest property in the world right now.

The French superstar has grown from strength to strength as he continues to break barriers all over the continent.

Already a World Cup winner and a global household name, Mbappe's stock is going to be on the rise for many years to come.

His performance against Barcelona in the Champions League heralded an unwritten changing of the guard as he tore the Catalan giants to shreds.

It is easy to forget that Mbappe is just 22 years old as it feels like he has been around for an age.

It is no surprise then, that the PSG spearhead is one of the most coveted players in the game at the moment.

It seems Mbappe, who has enjoyed a trophy riddled run in the French capital, has his heart set on a move away as he seeks a new challenge.

The question on everyone's lips is where will he go?

Well, in truth, there are only a select few clubs who could afford Mbappe but even then, he will have his pick of some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

A potential move to England has even been rumoured, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United interested in his signature.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, Mbappe would prefer a move to Liverpool were he to pack up and depart for English shores.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said:

"He [Mbappe], as we have reported, is keen on moving to one of two leagues for the next stage of his career," the journalist claimed.

"Either the Premier League where his preference I am told would be a move to Liverpool.

He likes Manchester United as a club, but his preference would be to work with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Mbappe would be a massive signing for the Reds but they may need to shuffle their squad a bit to accommodate him.

Either way, if Castles is to be believed, there could be some exciting times ahead at Anfield.

