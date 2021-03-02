Bobby Lashley has achieved the dream of winning the WWE Title – the top accolade on RAW - after beating The Miz this past week.

Lashley lifted gold on Monday’s episode of RAW in the main event after Shane McMahon showed no sympathy and announced a Lumberjack match to prevent The Miz from escaping the ring, forcing him to defend his title.

Not only has Lashley become the fifth black WWE Champion, following in the footsteps of Mark Henry, Booker T, The Rock and Kofi Kingston, but The Almighty has joined a rare group of wrestlers in the order that he won the title.

WWE’s Stats and Info Twitter account mentioned a fascinating fact that he joins the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero and Dean Ambrose as the only four Superstars to win WWE belts in the following order:

1st – Become a United States Champion

2nd – Become an Intercontinental Champion.

3rd – Become the WWE Champion

Austin was the first to set this record and Lashley became the fourth to do so.

The journey to the WWE Championship has been 15 years in the making for Lashley.

He made his in-ring debut in WWE, appearing on SmackDown, where he defeated Simon Dean on September 23, 2005.

In 2006, Lashley won his first professional wrestling championship by beating JBL to hold the United States Championship, before losing his title less than two month later against his nemesis Finlay.

Later that year, Lashley moved to the ECW brand, where he had two reigns as the ECW World Champion.

After departing the WWE in 2008, 10 years later he returned, winning the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in a triple-threat match against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

He later then captured the United States Championship for the second time in his career, defeating Apollo Crews at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Fast forward to Monday night on RAW, The Miz’s eight-day reign as champion came to an end after tapping out to the Hurt Lock inside three minutes.

