Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated golden boot awards and Ballon d'Or ceremonies for almost 15 years.

The duo have been engaged in one of the most captivating individual battles in sporting history, and their respective successes only seem to have spurred each other on along the way.

Records have been smashed, trophies have been won and, more importantly, they've redefined what people consider possible in the modern game.

The scale of their dominance has been illuminated through various different types of mind-boggling stats, and now there's another one to add to the equation.

Indeed, two infographics posted on Reddit on Tuesday has shown just how regularly they top the goal contribution charts.

One graphic details the individual who recorded the highest combined total of goals and assists in a single calendar year between 2000 and 2010.

The second graphic reveals which player provided the highest combined total of goals in all ten seasons between 2010/11 and 2019/20.

Only those players who were plying their trade in one of Europe's top five leagues - the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga - are included in the graphics.

The joint dynasty between Ronaldo and Messi only really started to take shape after 2005, but they've still managed to top the goal contribution charts in 11 of the 20 available slots across the two graphics.

It's Barcelona's Argentine wizard who has topped the charts most regularly, though, providing the highest number of goal contributions in a single season in seven of the last ten campaigns.

Quite incredibly, Messi managed to breach the 100 goal mark in the 2011/12 season with 104 contributions, while Robert Lewandowski's return of 65 made him the most prolific individual in Europe last season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal icon Thierry Henry topped the charts in four separate calendar years following the turn of the millennium and Ronaldo chipped in with 94 goals and assists between 2007 and 2008.

Here are the infographics below:

