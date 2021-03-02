Manchester City have been on a menacing run at the summit of the Premier League in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola's side have toppled every opponent that's stood in their way since they last tasted defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in November.

They now sit perched at the summit of England's top flight with what is surely an insurmountable lead of 12 points.

Despite a tepid opening to the season, one which led many to seriously question City's title credentials, the North West outfit look nailed on to clinch their fifth Premier League trophy.

While City's form would suggest that hey have been the most successful team in Europe's top five leagues so far this season, data provided by FBref tells a different story.

The stats-based football website, which draws information from Stats Bomb, has the capacity to display a combined table including the best performers from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1.

All teams are ranked in order of their points-per-game ratio rather than their total number of points, and it's Spanish giants Atletico Madrid who edge City into top spot.

Though the Citizens have recorded four more points than Atletico, they have also played two extra games and narrowly fall into second as a result.

Quite remarkably, seven of the 20 teams included in the table have found the net more often than City (52), while Manchester United and Leicester City are the only other English outfits who sit inside the top 20.

Given the undercurrent of rumours regarding the potential inception of a European Super League, this table provides a glimpse into what a future league of behemoth clubs could look like.

Take a look at the table in full below:

News Now - Sport News