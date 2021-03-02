Tottenham transfer news: Stumbling block after first offer

As was there for all to see against Burnley on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur have a wealth of attacking options.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are backed up by Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli and Carlos Vinicius just to name a few, so Jose Mourinho has plenty of weapons from which to choose.

Their defence, however, has been questioned and reports from Football Insider suggest some delaying behind the scenes could cost them on that front in the future.

Indeed, they claim Spurs had offered Birmingham City youngster Rico Browne a verbal contract following a successful trial with the club last month but no written offer has been forthcoming.

As a result, London rivals West Ham United are understood to have stolen a march and are now in pole position to sign the 17-year-old this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, it would be too much to suggest this is an absolute nightmare for Spurs considering Browne given he is yet to make a first-team appearance but, the fact is, this a teenager potentially available cheaply who is of interest to two Premier League clubs.

That would indicate a certain level of talent and Spurs were keen enough to offer him a verbal deal, so it's fairly easy to suggest they were impressed with his ability on trial.

With that in mind, it has to be considered a blow, even if the effects of it may not be felt for a long time.

Having built a reputation as a club who develop talents and take them to the upper echelons of the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino, to not even follow up on the first offer does hint at a change in tact these days.

Whether that comes back to bite them remains to be seen.

