Birmingham City news: 24-year-old makes temporary exit from St Andrew's

Despite the transfer window closing on February 1st this year, Birmingham City waved goodbye to one of their players yesterday.

With Swindon Town in need of a new goalkeeper due to an injury suffered by Joe Wollacott in the build up to last Saturday's victory over Northampton Town, the League One side were granted an emergency loan by the Football League.

Robins manager John Sheridan opted to exercise this option by swooping for Birmingham shot-stopper Connal Trueman.

As confirmed by Birmingham's official website, the 24-year-old has joined the club on a short-term basis and will feature for Swindon in their clash with Sunderland this evening.

Depending on the severity of Wollacott's injury, Trueman could still make a swift return to St Andrew's as he is only contracted to stay with the Robins on a week-by-week basis.

Certainly no stranger to League One football, the Blues academy graduate spent the first-half of the current campaign on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

During his time with the Dons, Trueman made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions before rejoining Birmingham in January.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When Trueman was finally given a chance to prove himself for Birmingham last season due to a drop-off in performance levels by Lee Camp, he would have been hoping to establish himself as a mainstay in the club's starting eleven.

However, despite illustrating some signs of promise in the 10 appearances that he made for the Blues in the 2018/19 campaign, the shot-stopper was unable to win over the trust of then-boss Pep Clotet.

With Birmingham opting to bolster their goalkeeping options last summer by signing Neil Etheridge and Andres Prieto, Trueman has ultimately fallen further down the pecking order.

Yet to feature for the Blues this season, his long-term future at St Andrew's is uncertain.

With his current deal set to expire in 2022, it may benefit both parties if the former Wimbledon loanee decides to make a permanent exit from the club.

Whereas Birmingham could use the money freed up from Trueman's wages to invest elsewhere, a fresh start for the 'keeper may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

