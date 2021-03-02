Blackburn Rovers are seeking £25m for striker Adam Armstrong, despite the forward's contract expiring in 2022, according to The Sun.

Armstrong has netted 19 goals in 31 Championship appearances this season. His impressive goalscoring record has caught the eye of West Ham boss David Moyes, who is reportedly keen on the 24-year-old.

Whether West Ham will be willing to pay £25m for his services is another matter, but the Hammers do appear to be short of options up front after selling Sebastien Haller in January to Ajax.

This has left them with Michail Antonio as their only recognised striker. Still, that has not harmed the Irons so far, with the side currently sat inside the top four.

Which in turn begs the question: would Armstrong be a good addition to the West Ham squad, or would £25m prove to be an unwise investment?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Tom Kelly and Jonathan Gorrie give their verdicts on West Ham's predicament...

Sam Brookes

"Armstrong has 15 Premier League appearances under his belt from his time at Newcastle. However, they all came in his teenage years so it would be harsh to judge him on those games.

"In the years since, he has matured into a quality Championship striker. Can he now step up and prove himself in the top-flight? That is a big ask, but a couple of players have shown this season that it can be done.

"Patrick Bamford and Ollie Watkins have netted 13 and 10 goals respectively in the Premier League in 2020/21, having been Championship forwards last season.

"Given Michail Antonio's fitness issues this season, West Ham should target a striker who can chip in with vital goals when called upon. Armstrong has shown this season that he could fit the bill."

Joshua Cole

"Whilst there is no doubting Armstrong's ability in front of goal, West Ham would be taking a big risk on him if they do indeed decide to match Blackburn's hefty price tag in the summer.

"Having failed to deliver the goods for Newcastle United during his time at St James' Park, the forward has had to rebuild himself in recent years under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

"Currently thriving at Championship level, Armstrong is only behind a fellow former Magpie in Ivan Toney in the goalscoring charts and thus will be confident in his ability to make the step up to the Premier League.

"However, unless the Hammers can lower Blackburn's asking price to a more reasonable fee, they may find it more beneficial to sign someone who has a history of delivering the goods at the highest level."

Tom Kelly

"Despite scoring 19 goals in the Championship so far this season, I'm not entirely convinced that paying Adam Armstrong's £25m price tag is a wise decision for West Ham.

"Making the leap from the Championship to the Premier League is a huge challenge for the 24-year-old.

"Prior to his move to Brighton & Hove Albion, Neal Maupay netted 25 goals for Brentford in the 2018/19 season. However, he's struggled to replicate that same level goal-scoring ruthlessness in the Premier League with only 17 since the start of last term.

"Armstrong could follow Maupay down a similar road. To add to this point, it would be rather peculiar to match Blackburn's asking price when his contract expires in 2022."

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

Jonathan Gorrie

"West Ham should be wary of rocking the boat, even if Adam Armstrong is enjoying a wonderful campaign at Ewood Park.

"After all, their recruitment has been on point of late, picking up gems such as Vladimir Coufal, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek in the last year. Throw in Jesse Lingard - who they will presumably try to sign permanently in the summer - then it seems as if those behind the scenes have sorted themselves out when it comes to signing players.

"That's not a disservice to Armstrong's character, far from it. Still, they have a system that's working at the moment and that has largely been based around signing players not necessarily grabbing the attention of other clubs in relatively modest deals.

"Spending £25m on Armstrong doesn't fall into that category."

