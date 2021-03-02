Leeds United latest news: Danny Mills warns of potential transfer exit

Going forward, Leeds United have been thrilling this season.

Indeed, the likes of Raphina, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford have taken to life in the Premier League well and have all played major roles in Marcelo Bielsa's side boasting the fifth-highest xG in the division.

Still, while there have been some blips, Leeds' defence has been equally as impressive. Eight clean sheets have played as big a role in helping the Yorkshire giants make a splash upon their long-awaited return to the proverbial Promised Land, with Illan Meslier proving crucial.

Speaking to Football Insider, however, Danny Mills has hinted the Frenchman could leave Elland Road in the future.

“A young keeper comes in and does well, you’re hoping he’s going to stay for some time, that’s why you tie him down to new contracts," he said.

“You hope he’s going to improve over time, learn with experience and become more experienced.

“That’s always the aim. But if you get too good and the team doesn’t quite match up to that players dip out.

“Other teams want players and maybe somebody better comes along. Football evolves, football is very transient in this day and age and people move around.

“You can do your best to try and tie people down to long-term deals but the best players end up at the best clubs so if you want the best players you better make sure you’re one of the best clubs.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Meslier attract the interest of the absolute elite considering he has established himself as a very solid goalkeeper at Premier League level at the age of just 21.

FBRef data shows he has the 12th best post-shot expected goals ratio per 90 minutes of action this season (+0.06). Positive numbers in that metric show an above-average ability to keep goals out so he does seem like a reliable figure between the sticks.

Injuries notwithstanding, Meslier does appear to be setting himself up for a long career at the top level and, given we have seen the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea spend big money on goalkeepers over the past few years, it does seem as if major teams are willing to invest in that department.

Still, Leeds are an ambitious club on the rise and are surely in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiation. At the moment, there doesn't seem to be any real need to leave.

