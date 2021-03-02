Reading news: Defender set for summer switch to Bundesliga giants

Following a somewhat underwhelming 2019/20 campaign that resulted in a 14th place finish in the Championship, Reading are currently enjoying a renaissance this season.

Under the guidance of manager Veljko Paunovic, the Royals have emerged as contenders for a top-six finish and a potential promotion to the top-flight via the play-offs.

With the likes of Lucas Joao and Michael Olise thriving in the second-tier, Reading will be hoping to push on in the coming weeks by building on their recent victory over Rotherham United.

However, despite the feel-good factor returning to the Madejski Stadium, the Royals have been dealt a blow with one of their key players now set to leave this summer.

As reported by Sky Sports, Omar Richards has opted to sign for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

With his deal at Reading set to expire this summer, the defender entered pre-contract negotiations with the German champions earlier this year and successfully passed a medical for the club yesterday.

A mainstay in Reading's starting eleven this season, Richards has made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions at left-back.

1 of 20 Who is this Premier League winner? Paulo Ferreira Robert Huth Damien Duff Mateja Kežman

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is without doubt a major setback for Reading who will now be on the lookout for a potential replacement for Richards ahead of the summer transfer window.

One of the Royals' most consistent performers during the 2020/21 campaign, Richards is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored rating of 7.0 per game as well as 3.1 tackles and 1.3 interceptions.

Whilst the jury is out on whether the England Under-21 international will be able to challenge Alphonso Davies for that position at Bayern, his absence will certainly be felt at the Madejski Stadium.

Although Reading can call upon Andy Yiadom as a makeshift left-back, it would be somewhat of a shock if they don't prioritise strengthening this particular area of their defence in the near future.

However, any potential moves may depend on the outcome of Reading's season as they will be able to attract bigger names if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News