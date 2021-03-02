Tottenham exclusive: Gary Mabbutt delivers verdict on Dane Scarlett

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been described as many things over the course of his glittering career but the Portuguese has rarely enjoyed much of a reputation for giving young players a chance.

Still, during his time in charge of Spurs, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' has handed the likes of Alfie Devine, Harvey White, Japhet Tanganga and Nile John their first-team debuts as he rotates his squad to compete within the most congested campaign in living memory.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Spurs legend Gary Mabbutt has backed another talented teenager Mourinho has blooded to make an impact in their first-team.

When asked about whether or not he could see Dane Scarlett feature regularly, Mabbutt was confident he's up to the task.

"Yes, Dane Scarlett has scored twenty times already this season," he said.

"So, of course, you've got to give him that chance in the first-team at some point."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It is incredible to think that, at just 16, Scarlett has convinced enough to be included in match day squads with the likes of Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son and Harry Kane.

Indeed, Mourinho has even compared the teenager to Marcus Rashford and claimed he 'will be somebody in a few years' so the England U16 international is clearly making an impression behind the scenes.

Still, there's no need to rush. Affording him a few minutes here and there may not exactly be the most exciting prospect in the world but Spurs' attackers are arguably their main strength and there are some big names to compete with.

Pep Guardiola was often criticised for not giving Phil Foden a chance when breaking through a few years ago but, now, he looks tailor-made for life in the Premier League and has not been thrust into the limelight in the same kind of way someone like Wayne Rooney was.

Clearly, no two players are exactly the same but that kind of approach is certainly worth thinking about, even if the temptation would be to unleash Scarlett quickly.

