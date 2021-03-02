Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore gives update on forward's future

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make the perfect start under the guidance of their new manager Darren Moore tomorrow when they host Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

The 46-year-old opted to leave League One side Doncaster Rovers yesterday in order to take over the Owls.

Tasked with retaining Wednesday's Championship status for another year, Moore has already revealed his thought process in relation to the future of forward Jordan Rhodes.

Since joining the Owls on a permanent basis in 2017, the Scotland international has struggled to establish himself as a regular member of the club's starting eleven.

After being limited to just seven league starts last season, Rhodes has lacked consistency in-front of goal during the current campaign as he has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in 24 appearances.

With his deal at Wednesday set to expire in the summer, the forward has yet to agree fresh terms with the club.

However, Moore revealed yesterday that he is open to the possibility of Rhodes potentially extending his stay at Hillsborough.

Speaking to ExaminerLive about the forward, the Owls boss said: "There's a wonderful talent if we are looking at him as an isolated figure.

"He's a goalscorer, it's about giving the players that platform where he can show his talent at that best potential.

"He's one of the players we're looking at moving forwards."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Rhodes has only netted 16 goals for Wednesday in 84 matches in all competitions, it would be somewhat of a shock if he stays this summer.

Yet despite this lack of conviction, the forward may benefit from the arrival of a manager who is an advocate for attacking football.

Whilst in charge of West Bromwich Albion, Moore played a key role in nurturing the talents of Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez who scored a combined total of 46 goals in the Championship during the 2018/19 campaign.

Providing that Rhodes is able to get off to a flying start when his side host Rotherham tomorrow, he may be able to earn Moore's trust and thus put himself in a position to earn a new deal.

However, a continuation of his current form could result in the forward moving on to pastures new this summer.

