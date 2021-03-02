There was another controversial call made by VAR in Manchester City's Premier League match against Wolves on Tuesday evening.

Man City welcomed Wolves to the Etihad Stadium looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table to 15 points.

And Pep Guardiola's side took the lead after just 14 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez latched onto a brilliant ball from Rodri and the Algerian's cross was turned into his own net by Leander Dendoncker.

City thought they had extended their lead just before half-time.

Mahrez was the provider again as his cross from the left-hand side was met by Aymeric Laporte, who converted from close range.

However, the linesman adjudged the Frenchman to have been offside.

And VAR agreed with the official's call, despite it looking extremely close.

View how close it was below...

It's just disheartening to see goals like this ruled out almost every week.

The fact that goals are ruled out because a player's armpit is adjudged to be offside is an absolute joke.

We are seeing it time and time again and it has to stop.

City aren't the first team to have a goal like this ruled out and, sadly, they will not be the last. Something has to change.

Wolves managed to capatalise on that slice of fortune as they restored parity 15 minutes into the second half.

A cross was swung in and Conor Coady managed to head past Ederson in what was Wolves' first shot on target in the game.

But City managed to battle back and preserve their winning record. Goals from Gabriel Jesus (2) and Mahrez saw them win 4-1 and clinch all three points.

