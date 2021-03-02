Arsenal pulled off a brilliant 3-1 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

Leicester went into the game as heavy favourites and took the lead after just six minutes through Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners came battling back though and managed turn the game on its head.

David Luiz restored parity before Alexandre Lacazette's penalty on the stroke of half-time gave Arsenal the lead.

Nicolas Pepe scored Arsenal's third goal seven minutes after the break and Mikel Arteta's side held on to a crucial three points.

Bernd Leno has been reliable between the sticks since his move to Arsenal in 2018.

Arsenal have a number of youngsters in the first team at the moment, meaning Leno is actually one of their senior players.

And he showed his leadership qualities in a recent video posted on Arsenal's official YouTube channel.

Arsenal have put a video together of Leno's vocal shouts during the 90 minutes against Leicester.

Leno can be seen barking orders at his defence throughout the game and keeping them organised throughout.

It's fascinating to hear what he was saying during the match and you can see what he had to say below.

That's interesting stuff. It's really compelling to see what players are saying to each other on the football pitch.

Arsenal fans enjoyed the video and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Olamide Àdìó Olanrewaju said: "Man it's really cool to see Leno control his backline like this. He could easily be captain."

"I’m not even gonna lie I didn’t expect Leno to be this commanding," UkRap _ wrote. "This really has surprised me."

Lindokuhle MandyoliI wrote: "I love how Leno is encouraging the guys, as the player with the most complete view of the game. He also shares a lot of information with his defenders, improving their awareness and positioning."

Sammy Dodgers wrote: "Didn't know he was so vocal. Good to see!"

"I see him as a manager in the future. Good commanding from the back. General. " Arjan Ndoj commented.

While Chi Kit Wong wrote: "Wow, way more vocal than I'd imagine. I love it!"

Goalkeepers aren't usually given the armband but Leno proved he is captain material last weekend.

