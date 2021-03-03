Jamie Carragher had heaps of praise for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa on Monday Night Football and labelled him a "brilliant defender".

Throughout the 2020/21 season, Konsa has remained at the heart of the Aston Villa defence and recently received plaudits from the Sky Sports pundit.

“Konsa has made more blocks than anyone else in the Premier League this season, he’s a brilliant defender and he’s made a huge difference," Carragher said on Monday Night Football, as quoted by HITC.



“Honestly I can’t talk enough about how impressed I’ve been with him defensively. He doesn’t do silly things. He’s very brave at getting the blocks in.”

Carragher clearly isn't the only one who's recognised Konsa's ability. The Athletic have recently revealed that the defender has caught the eye of Liverpool and Tottenham, with both sides looking to strengthen their defensive options.

Liverpool need to provide a solution to their centre-back injury crisis, which has ultimately cost the Reds a Premier League title defence.

On the other hand, Tottenham have gone from conceding just eight Premier League goals in November and December to conceding ten goals in their last seven top-flight outings.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Starting out at Charlton Athletic, much like Gomez, Konsa has worked his way up to the Premier League and is now an established starter for Aston Villa.

Eluding to Carragher's point, Konsa has demonstrated his ability in the top flight, as he's made more blocks than any other Premier League player this season, with 1.4 per game.



Furthermore, the Villans have kept five clean sheets in their last eight outings, including against the likes of Arsenal and Leeds United.

At 23 years old, this is an indicator to show that Konsa is ready to make the next step in career.

Although Konsa is unlikely to be an instant starter at either Tottenham or Liverpool, he would certainly provide healthy competition for the current go-to centre backs at both clubs.

