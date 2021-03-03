Crystal Palace are interested in signing John Lundstram from Sheffield United on a free transfer this summer, according to London News Online.

Lundstram has made over 100 appearances for the Blades since arriving in 2017, but it appears that his time at the club is coming to an end.

His contract is set to expire in June, and the midfielder is yet to sign a new deal. This has left the door open for potential suitors to make their move.

The 27-year-old is currently playing his second season in the Premier League. He scored five league goals last season to help Chris Wilder's side to a ninth-placed finish.

However, he is yet to find the net in 2020/21, and the club look destined to drop down the Championship at the end of the season.

Despite his goal tally drying up, Lundstram could remain a Premier League player next term. Crystal Palace are reported admirers of him, and could offer him a contract in the summer.

Would Lundstram be a good signing for Palace, or would this be an underwhelming transfer for the club?

GIVEMESPORT writers Sam Brookes, Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their answers to that question below...

Sam Brookes

"Crystal Palace's midfield is ageing, with James McArthur and James McCarthy into their thirties, whilst club captain Luka Milivojevic turns 30 next month.

"At 27, Lundstram ought to be entering his prime. However, it is a concern that his form has tailed off this year, as he has just two assists to his name in 2020/21. After impressing in his opening campaign in the top-flight, Lundstram has not convinced this time around.

"Roy Hodgson's side should have ambitions of moving up into the top half next season. Based on current form, bringing in Lundstram is unlikely to help them achieve this."

Tom Kelly

"As we've seen through the acquisition of Gary Cahill and Nathaniel Clyne, Crystal Palace are no strangers to a free signing and John Lundstram would be a great addition to the South London side.

"Lundstram played a pivotal part in the Sheffield United team that managed to record a top-half finish in 2019/20, netting five goals and recording three assists.

"Across the board, the Blades have seriously underperformed this season and it would certainly be beneficial for Lundstram to experience a change of scenery.

"Furthermore, he would bring a more attacking and energetic vibe to the centre of midfield, with the likes of Jairo Riedewald and Luka Milivojević more defensively-minded."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Given the upheaval afoot at Crystal Palace in terms of multiple contracts expiring this summer, landing Lundstram on a free would be an excellent piece of business.

"Clearly, things haven't gone so well for Sheffield United this season but, last time out, he proved he can break behind the lines and provide a palpable goal threat, amassing eight goal contributions in 2019-20.

"With Palace not exactly being the most prolific team in the world (only Wilfried Zaha is close to reaching double figures this season) being able to bring someone in who can supply even a touch of firepower from elsewhere in the team would be a good idea."

Joshua Cole

"Lundstram could turn out to be a shrewd signing by Palace if they are able to get a deal over the line.

"A key component in the Sheffield United side that secured a ninth-place finish in the Premier League last season, the midfielder illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving at this level.

"As well being capable of producing moments of quality in an attacking sense, Lundstram has an outstanding work-rate, which fits perfectly into the identity Hodgson has built at Selhurst Park.

"If he can hit the ground running at Palace, the former Oxford United man could quickly become an asset for Hodgson's side."

