Celtic manager news: Pundit warns against Mick McCarthy move

While Celtic weren't quite at as low an ebb as they are now during the Ronny Deila era given the lack of realistic challengers, the action they took when it came to replacing him had a significant impact.

Brendan Rodgers' arrival in 2016 raised the standards and saw them embark on a journey to an unprecedented four trebles in a row so, with that in mind, adopting a similar strategy now seems like a good way to go.

Indeed, speaking to Football Insider, former England international Danny Mills has urged them to move for a younger, dynamic coach amid links with Mick McCarthy.

“He’s done an absolutely unbelievable job at Cardiff with what he’s done," he said.

“But if Celtic are looking to progress and move forward when you look at styles of play and everything else they’re probably looking for a slightly newer-style manager and slightly younger manager.

“It’s a big job and it’s always a big pull, no matter who you are or where you are in management.

“I just think, realistically, if I was in charge of Celtic, as good as Mick is, you’re not bringing him in to save them. You need to bring somebody in who can push forward and take them to the next level.

“As good as Mick is, and the age he is, I think they’ll be looking for a slightly younger coach perhaps.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The 62-year-old has done a good job with Cardiff City since taking over earlier this year (going unbeaten in his first nine games) and does have an obvious connection to Celtic, having played there between 1987 and 1989.

Having a history with the club has proven important to those behind the scenes given they reportedly made moves for Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill earlier in the season, so McCarthy would seemingly fit that bill.

Still, at 62 and currently managing in the Championship, he wouldn't exactly be the most inspiring long-term appointment. With that in mind, Mills is right to express concern.

Celtic have raised their game before. Trying to do that again is surely a wiser idea after how this season has panned out.

