Liverpool have had some rotten luck with injuries this season.

The Reds have lost Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joe Matip to long-term injuries.

Diogo Jota and Fabinho have also missed time, while Jordan Henderson is expected to be out of action for the majority of the season.

Andy Robertson bemoaned Liverpool's injury woes last weekend.

"If you tell any team in world football that they're going to have 18 different partnerships in a season at centre-back, no team in the world deals with that, not one," he said, per Sky Sports.

"Usually we have, for instance, Virg who's very vocal, we have Joey Gomez that leads by example, and Joel who leads by example. We've had Fabinho, Hendo.

"But now we've got Nat Phillips, who obviously wasn't here last season, he was out on loan. We've got (Ozan) Kabak who's a young lad who's just come in. We've got Ben Davies, who's been signed from a Championship club and needs to take time and big Rhys (Williams), of course.

"All of them are relatively inexperienced and it's trying to help them, but also trying to help the team by focusing on yourself."

Sky Sports, using data provided by Premier Injuries, have now ranked every Premier League club by how many days their players have lost to injuries or illness this season.

And it proves that Liverpool have had the worst injury luck of any club by far in England's top tier in 2020/21.

View their findings below:

Image credit: Sky Sports

So Liverpool are the only team whose players have lost over 1000 days to injury and illness this season.

Maybe Robertson has a point when he says no team in the world can deal with the injury luck they have had.

Crystal Palace have also suffered greatly through injuries, as have Newcastle and Southampton.

Man City have had their fair share of injury problems themselves but are still well clear at the top of the table.

Chelsea are the side that have fared best when it comes to injuries this season. The Blues' players have lost just 276 days to injuries this campaign.

