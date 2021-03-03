Manchester United want at least £20m for Jesse Lingard this summer, Eurosport reports.

The 28-year-old failed to make a single Premier League appearance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and a change was needed to help reinvigorate his career.

And since his arrival at the London Stadium in January, the West Ham loanee has hit the ground running, scoring three goals in just five appearances.

According to Eurosport, Manchester United rejected a £15m buyout clause on top of the £1.5m loan fee the Irons paid in January. However, it appears that the Red Devils are open to accepting £20m in the summer for Lingard's services.

It's also been suggested that Lingard could be used as a tool to help manufacture a deal which sees Declan Rice make the switch to Manchester, while the midfielder will remain in East London on a permanent basis.

However, at this stage in his career, is Lingard worth the £20m-plus asking price?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan and Josh Cole issue their responses to that question below...

Tom Kelly

"Lingard is the creative spark that West Ham desperately needed. His ability to travel with the ball and create opportunities from nothing adds a new dynamic to the West Ham attack.

"Especially in his most recent outing against Manchester City, Lingard demonstrated how his neat flicks and ability to go past a player will take West Ham to that next level.

"Taking into consideration that the Hammers bought Sebastian Haller for £45m, signing somebody of Lingard's quality for around £20m is a bargain for West Ham.

"Since leaving Manchester United, Lingard has burst into life and now plays with an air of confidence which simply wasn't there before. This would be a fantastic deal."

Sam Brookes

"Lingard is brimming with confidence at the moment, after registering five goal involvements in his first five games at West Ham.

"The 28-year-old has proven his quality at the highest level before, scoring for England against Panama at the 2018 World Cup. He appears to be enjoying his football again after a difficult final 12 months at Old Trafford, and that is showing with his displays on the pitch.

"In modern football, £20m is a reasonable price for someone of Lingard's talent. The Hammers look to have ambitions of pushing for a European spot moving forwards.

"Lingard is the type of player who can help them cement their place in the top seven through not only his ability but also his experience at that level."



Christy Malyan

"I hate to be the party-pooper but are we really letting a handful of games for West Ham gloss over the fact Lingard had been nothing short of abysmal for the previous 18 months?"

"He's obviously a player of decent enough pedigree, but there are countless examples of mid-season Premier League signings that come in and make an immediate impact, only to quickly fade away during their first full campaign.

"I can see Lingard falling into that category and while 28 is by no means over-the-hill, for an attacking player it can be the kind of age where influence starts to steadily decline.

"If I were West Ham, I'd make the most of Lingard's services this season and then move onto someone new and younger in the summer."

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

Josh Cole

"If Lingard continues to deliver the goods for West Ham between now and the end of the season, it is surely a no-brainer for David Moyes to sign him for around £20m.

"Following a tough couple of years at Manchester United which saw him drop down the pecking order at Old Trafford, the midfielder's decision to join the Hammers on loan has turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke.

"Reinvigorated under Moyes, Lingard's displays against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and most recently Manchester City have helped the Hammers maintain their push for a top-six finish this season.

"Providing that he can build upon the five goal contributions that he has produced to date for West Ham, there is no reason why the England international cannot become a mainstay in the club's starting eleven for the foreseeable future if they do indeed make a swoop in the summer."

News Now - Sport News