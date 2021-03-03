Liverpool transfer news: Wijnaldum had Inter agreement in place

Whether there are wholesale changes or not, this does feel like the end of an era for Liverpool.

With Jurgen Klopp's side surely having to rebuild ahead of next season, even minor changes to a group of players to have played together for so long will seem like a rebirth of sorts as the fallen Premier League champions look to reclaim their throne.

According to Italian outlet FC Inter 08, Liverpool could do that without the services of a certain Georginio Wijnaldum.

Quoting Claudio Raimondi of SportMediaset, they reveal that Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has set his sights on the Dutchman, who they say will not renew his contract at Anfield before it expires this summer.

Strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last year, the Dutchman does appear to be on his way as things stand and Raimondi suggests there was already an agreement in place between the 30-year-old and the Italian giants in the summer transfer window just gone.

"From what I know Inter already have a handshake with Wijnaldum, already from last year. Then they decided to do it on a free transfer," said journalist Sandro Sabatini too.

1 of 20 Who is this Premier League winner? Paulo Ferreira Robert Huth Damien Duff Mateja Kežman

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given his age, this does seem like a natural time for Wijnaldum to depart.

Indeed, at 30, there surely aren't too many more chances he'll get to secure one last major move in his career and a new contract at Liverpool doesn't look likely at this stage. Having written himself into the club's folklore after joining in 2016, his signing from Newcastle United has to go down as a major success.

For Liverpool, this a chance to build. Curtis Jones is emerging as a genuine first-team option these days and was recently praised by James Pearce of The Athletic, while there have been suggestions Harvey Elliot could be afforded a chance in the main set-up next year.

Should they compliment burgeoning talents with new signings in the summer, Wijnaldum moving on looks like the best move for all parties.

News Now - Sport News