There have been so many legendary forwards this century.

The likes of Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres and Sergio Aguero have done some incredible things in the Premier League.

Robert Lewandowski has emerged into the world's best striker at Bayern Munich.

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the sport for the past 15 years.

But which forwards have scored the most goals since 2000?

Transfermarkt have gone through the history books and listed the 50 highest scoring forwards of the century so far.

We've listed the top 25 highest scoring forwards since 2000 below:

25. Raul - 277 goals

24. Didier Drogba - 279 goals

23. Claudio Pizzaro - 280 goals

22. Mario Gomez - 280 goals

21. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 281 goals

20. Fernando Torres - 283 goals

19. Robin van Persie - 286 goals

18. David Villa - 289 goals

17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 290 goals

16. Romelu Lukaku - 302 goals

15. Miroslav Klose - 303 goals

14. Thierry Henry - 317 goals

13. Gonzalo Higuain - 322 goals

12. Edin Dzeko - 331 goals

11. Wayne Rooney - 334 goals

10. Samuel Eto'o - 353 goals

9. Karim Benzema - 359 goals

8. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar - 380 goals

7. Sergio Aguero - 397 goals

6. Edinson Cavani - 397 goals

5. Robert Lewandowski - 446 goals

4. Luis Suarez - 481 goals

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 491 goals

2. Lionel Messi - 729 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 766 goals

This list just highlights Ronaldo and Messi's dominance in the game.

They are well clear in front, with Messi having scored 238 goals more than Ibrahimovic in third.

That's no disrespect to the Swede at all.

Zlatan has been absolutely incredible this century and, despite being 39, it's almost certain that he will break the 500-goal barrier.

The same can be said for the next two on the list - Suarez and Lewandowski - who are both excelling for Atletico and Bayern respectively.

Aguero and Cavani find themselves level with 397 goals, just ahead of Real Madrid's Benzema.

Elsewhere, Rooney just misses out on the top 10.

Lukaku is scoring goals for fun at Inter Milan. At 27 years old, he is by far the youngest player in the top 25 and will no doubt be in the top 10 by the time he retires.

It's fair to say he won't catch Ronaldo and Messi though. It will take a very special player to get anywhere near the amount of goals they've scored.

