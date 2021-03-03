Sheffield Wednesday news: David Prutton delivers verdict on Rotherham clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to get back to winning ways this evening in the Championship when they host Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

The Owls' dismal season continued last Saturday as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Luton Town.

Despite Josh Windass netting a first-half double at Kenilworth Road for Wednesday, goals from Kal Naismith, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Elijah Adebayo secured all three points for the Hatters.

As a result of this setback, the Owls lost further ground in their fight for survival as Birmingham City extended the gap between the two clubs to six points.

With new manager Darren Moore set to take charge of his first game since joining the club earlier this week, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday are able to make the perfect start to life under his guidance.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the upcoming fixture, pundit David Prutton has predicted that Wednesday will secure a narrow victory over Rotherham.

The former Owls midfielder said: "Sheffield Wednesday acted quickly to swoop for Darren Moore as they decided something needed to be done after four straight defeats, particularly as well in the way they collapsed against Luton on Saturday.

"This is a huge game near the bottom.

"Rotherham are in no kind of form at all, and a draw doesn't really help either side.

"It will be nervy, but I think a mixture of new manager bounce and quality up top will see Wednesday through.

"Just."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Rotherham are currently 22nd in the Championship table and just one point ahead of Wednesday, it is imperative that Moore's side do not lose this fixture as doing so could damage their hopes of survival.

Having lost their last four league matches, the Owls' confidence is unquestionably low yet the arrival of a new manager may give them a much-needed boost.

If Windass in particular can replicate his recent display against Luton in tomorrow's clash, there is no reason why he cannot inspire Wednesday to victory over a side who have suffered five consecutive Championship defeats.

Providing that they are able to seal all three points in this fixture, the Owls could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the coming weeks as they look to retain their second-tier status for another season.

