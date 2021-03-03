The landscape of WWE shifted once again on RAW this week with the dawn of a new era.

In the main event of Monday's show, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz in three minutes to capture the WWE Championship, beginning his first world championship reign.

We've now entered 'The Era of the All Mighty' and it's fair to assume that Lashley and The Hurt Business will be dominating the Red Brand as we move towards WrestleMania.

There was plenty more action on RAW this week too, so check out the top 10 moments from Monday night below:

It was certainly an interesting night inside the ThunderDome, wasn't it?

The best of the action

Unsurprisingly, all eyes were on Lashley and The Miz this week and The All Mighty didn't disappoint when his moment arrived.

He destroyed the WWE Champion in less than 180 seconds to capture the gold and will now look towards WrestleMania 37 - where he will need to defend his new title.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss continued to torment Randy Orton, as The Viper this week came face-to-face with his demonic evil twin.

Two moments from the opening match of RAW feature in the top 10 this week, with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus going to war in a brutal bout.

Despite seeing 'The Scottish Psychopath' flatten his friend-turned-enemy with a huge Claymore Kick, it's unlikely the animosity between those two will simply disappear.

The Road to WrestleMania 37 will no doubt be littered with many more exciting moments - so expect to see more intriguing action on Friday Night SmackDown.

We're now less than six weeks away from 'The Showcase of the Immortals' and there's still plenty of WWE Superstars battling to earn a spot on the card for the biggest PPV of the year.

Each week, GIVEMESPORT will be bringing you the top 10 moments from RAW and SmackDown.

