The WWE Championship is looking mightier than ever thanks to its new owner, Bobby Lashley.

Lashley conquered The Miz in dominant fashion in a Lumberjack Match on Raw to win the coveted prize for the first time.

The WWE Universe is still processing The All Mighty's monumental victory, including Lashley himself, who posted the following message on Instagram:

A horde of WWE Superstars, Legends and other personalities weighed in, including MVP and the rest of The Hurt Business.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry released a short video clip in which he said, "I see you, Bobby Lashley. Congratulations, champ!"

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston also got in on the action, writing on Instagram: "You love to see it… Congrats Bobby Lashley!"

SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens had a quite brilliant response to Lashley's title win, tweeting:

"Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley. Congrats. Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world."

The best response though perhaps came from Lio Rush. We all remember his incredible work as Bobby's hype man right? Well, get ready to hear it one more time... 'Lashley, Lashley, Lashley'!

Many, many more current stars and legends reacted to Lashley's WWE Championship win and you can see all their posts HERE.

With the world championship around his waist, The All Mighty walks into WrestleMania 37 as the man to beat.

But who will challenge him for the belt at 'The Showcase of the Immortals'? We'll have to wait and find out, but right now, it's just worth celebrating the dawn of a new era in WWE.

