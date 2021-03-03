In an interesting twist to the current wrestling programming, the WWE is looking to move NXT from Wednesday night to Tuesday – this according to The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast – who are part of the Wrestling Observer website family.

If the change does happen, this will see the end to the Wednesday Night War with AEW Dynamite.

Moving WWE’s ‘developmental brand’ from Wednesday to Tuesday has not come as a surprise to some, as in January, it was revealed that NBC Universal would be discontinuing the NBC Sports Network later this year, relocating to USA Network and Peacock for the majority of its sports programming, most significantly their Wednesday NHL matches.

The reports regarding this switch were being talked about on February 24, this coming from Dave Meltzer on Twitter - however he confirmed there was no final date set for the move.

Interestingly The Mat Men podcast has stated that a date for the change is already set in stone and will occur on Tuesday April 13, with an announcement of this happening soon.

WWE may have picked this date to begin airing NXT on Tuesday in the week following WrestleMania 37, when interest in the product will be at an all-time high.

The news of NXT switching to a Tuesday will have a knock-on effect on IMPACT Wrestling, as they air their show on the same night on AXS TV. With WWE’s plan to move nights, this could lead to IMPACT having to change their timeslot that day or even the night of their program.

However, if the plans are accurate this would come as a bonus for AEW as they would inevitably see an increase in their ratings on Wednesdays.

So, with the move looking likely, do you feel it will benefit the WWE to change which night NXT is on in the long run? Or should the Wednesday Night War continue?

