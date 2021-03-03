British PM Boris Johnson's recent offer to stage EURO 2020 in its entirety has been received positively by European football chiefs.

The iconic Wembley stadium had already been set to host seven games at the tournament, including England’s group matches, the semi-finals, and the final, which is currently set to take place on 11 July,

Now, there are a number of new British stadiums now in the mix.

These are as follows: Old Trafford, Villa Park, St. James' Park, the Etihad Stadium, the Stadium of Light, Anfield, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Emirates.

A top source was quoted in The Sun newspaper as saying,

“It is great for us that England is so keen to play its part this summer.”

Uefa is expected to confirm the complete EURO 2020 - 1 schedule by April 7.

Uefa also insists that ALL hosts for this summer's tournament are to commit to staging games with fans in attendance, which could pose problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic here in Europe.

At present, the British government is hoping to be able to allow fans back into stadiums by June 21, which is actually 1 day after the tournament is scheduled to begin.

UEFA will be hoping for some maneuverability on this particular date in time for the tournament which is set to kick off on June 11.

The delayed EURO 2020 tournament is set to take place across the continent. At present, only nine European cities have been able to commit fully to packed stadiums at the event.

