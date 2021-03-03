Celtic exclusive: Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill under consideration

Celtic are seriously starting to consider a move for Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill after the resignation of Neil Lennon late last month.

The former Northern Ireland boss had previously been offered the job prior to the arrival of Brendan Rodgers in 2016 but, given his current situation in the Championship, has emerged on the Hoops' radar once again.

Indeed, sources close to GIVEMESPORT have suggested that the fallen Scottish champions would consider talking to him should they get an indication the 51-year-old would be interested.

With the Glasgow giants having previously valued experience and knowledge of Scottish football reportedly turning to the likes of Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill earlier this season, the Potters boss would fit that criteria.

As a player, he had spells with the likes of Hibernian, Dundee United and Aberdeen before stepping into the managerial world with Brechin City in 2006.

Having taken over at Stoke back in November 2019, O'Neill has largely steadied the ship after a miserable period for the club following their relegation from the Premier League, though is said to be operating with one arm tied behind his back.

With so many players on big contracts, the financial situation in the Potteries may make it difficult for him to improve on their current mid-table standing.

Should that come to a head and O'Neill express an interest in a move back to Scotland, then he could come into Celtic's thinking once again.

Whoever does take the Parkhead job this summer faces an almighty task of overthrowing a Rangers side on course to go the whole league season unbeaten, amid reports of a major overhaul potentially taking place at the club.

