According to reports, Chelsea Green, who is signed to WWE’s SmackDown brand, has recently renewed her contract with the company.

Green made her debut on the Blue Brand in November last year, but unfortunately endured a broken wrist in a fatal-four way match. She was booked to win the contest and be part of SmackDown’s Survivor Series team - these plans were changed after she suffered the injury - Liv Morgan went on to win.

In December the 29-year-old posted a picture on Twitter of the scan and scar she has as a result of the injury.

This isn’t the first time she has broken her wrist in a WWE match, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion sustained the same injury during her first NXT show in March 2019, returning in June later that year.

The Canadian has apparently put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, as per Fightful Select - her initial contract was due to run out in the summer.

Green originally joined WWE NXT in August 2018 and was most recently, until her call-up to the main roster last November, a member of the Robert Stone Brand.

She was voted as the 26th best singles female wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2017 and 2019.

A return date for her is not yet known, but the 29-year-old has recently been training with new NXT recruit Taya Valkyrie, as seen on her Instagram.

When the time comes for the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion to come back, could we see her thrown straight into the SmackDown Women’s Title picture, feuding with either current champ Sasha Banks, or Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, if The Legit Boss loses her championship match at WrestleMania?

Either of these individuals would help excel the profile of Green. If the WWE opts to not put her against Banks or Belair, the Canadian could set her sights on Morgan as she was the one who replaced her due to the injury at Survivor Series.

