Former Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey believes that his old club should target Sheffield United's Sander Berge in the summer transfer window, as reported by HITC.

Berge has already received 24 international caps for Norway, and was a regular for the Blades in the opening months of the season. However, he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury which he sustained in December.

Still, Heskey has liked what he has seen from Berge so far, and feels that the 6 foot 5 midfielder, who Transfermarkt value at £16.2m, could be a success at Villa.

“I’ve seen a little bit of Sander Berge and he looks very technical. He drives with the ball as well.

"He gets into certain areas and creates havoc," he said.

Villa have a decision to make this summer as to whether to try to make Ross Barkley's loan move a permanent one. Heskey believes replacing Barkley with Berge could be a better outcome for the club.

“Do they take Ross Barkley? Do they send him back and then take Berge? Yeah, I think it’s a good option," he added.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Sheffield United have fallen down the league this season, but with Berge having not featured since Christmas, he should not shoulder too much of the blame.

The 23-year-old is highly-rated and has shown this season that he can play in multiple roles in the midfield. Chris Wilder has used him in central midfield, whilst also deploying him in a more withdrawn position in front of the back three.

This could give Berge the advantage over Barkley, who has almost exclusively featured as the most advanced player in Villa's midfield three.

With Berge being four years younger, and potentially cheaper than the £35m-rated Chelsea midfielder, it may be a smart move for Villa to opt for him over Barkley in the upcoming transfer window.

