Adama Traore: Tim Spiers responds to fan criticism of Wolves star's attitude

Journalist Tim Spiers has defended Adama Traore's attitude following Wolves' 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

A rampant Manchester City side managed to extend their unbeaten run to 28 games with a 4-1 victory over Wolves last night.

It was a truly dominant performance from Pep Guardiola's side, as they controlled the game with 72% possession and managed to unleash 22 shots on goal.

Throughout Wolves’ challenging night at the Etihad, they recorded just one shot which was converted by Conor Coady and this marked his first-ever Premier League goal.

During their coverage, BT Sport showed an array of highlights which displayed Adama Traore’s reaction once he lost the ball.

On The Athletic’s discussion page, one fan deemed Traore to be “giving up”, but journalist Tim Spiers defended Traore.

“Personally with Traore, I feel like it's a case of managing his energy for those bursts of pace when he has the ball,” the Wolves correspondent explained.

“Nuno is never a manager to allow a player not to work back and chase hard, he had problems with (Helder) Costa and (Ivan) Cavaleiro not doing their defensive duties. Which makes me think it's deliberate.

“Might be wrong, but from speaking to people at the club Traore's one of the most hard-working/professional of the group and has a great attitude.”

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

In comparison to other wingers in the Premier League, Traore - who Transfermarkt value at £36m - has certainly established a one-of-a-kind reputation.

The nature of the Spanish winger's game is to play at an incredibly high intensity, which looks to spread Wolves higher up the pitch and hit teams on the counter.

This season, Traore has recorded an average of 4.1 dribbles per game, which is the highest in the top flight. Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin comes in second with just 3.3 dribbles per match.

This accurately portrays the dynamism required from Traore to be effective in this Wolves side.

Due to Traore's anaerobic style of play, it's completely plausible that Spiers' comments are accurate - his lack of tracking back providing the winger with a much-needed period of rest.

Although Traore is yet to record a goal or an assist this season, the winger is key to how Wolves function on the counter-attack and his recent performance against Manchester City was more likely to be a result of the manager's instructions than a perceived lack of desire.

