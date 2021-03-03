It’s all finally coming together.

According to Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s highly anticipated bout is all set, with a formal announcement looming ever closer.

Arum says that 'there are no more issues' regarding the heavyweight super-fight.

In an interview on iFL TV’s YouTube channel, Arum said both parties are in the process of signing their respective contracts:

"As far as I'm concerned, I've been working on it and all of the points have been agreed to.”

If Arum’s words aren’t enough, fellow boxing promoter Frank Warren previously said that the fight is 'very close' to being finalised.

"The fight is very close to being done now. It's all COVID-19 related but I think it will go on some time in June, latest July," he told Nick Parkinson.

"It's going to be a two-fight deal, and it depends what happens in the first fight and agreement of all parties as to where and what happens after that."

Fury, the current WBC and The Ring world heavyweight title holder is set to face his compatriot and WBA (super), IBF and WBO world heavyweight champion Joshua in either June or July of this year.

The location of the fight is still undecided, but it was previously revealed that the bout most likely will not take place in the UK.

The Middle East and China are the two most rumoured locations for the blockbuster fight, with fans hopeful they won’t have to wait too much longer for the grand reveal.

As we all know, Fury has not fought since February 2020, where he annihilated Deontay Wilder, avenging his first defeat to the American.

The pair were supposed to complete their trilogy a few months after, but the coronavirus pandemic scrapped those plans for now.

AJ, on the other hand, was last in the ring less than three months ago, where he took down mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Fans have waited very patiently for this, and at last it seems like a Fury vs Joshua super-fight is finally coming to fruition.

