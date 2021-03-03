Pete Dunne is on the best run of his career in WWE.

Since returning to NXT last October after the coronavirus pandemic caused him to take a six-month hiatus, The Bruiserweight has elevated himself to main event status.

He first joined forces with Pat McAfee, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan to become part of the Kings of NXT stable, feuding with The Undisputed Era.

Dunne then went on to challenge NXT champion Finn Balor at TakeOver: Vengeance Day last month and despite coming up short, he seriously impressed in the main event.

Not only is the British star on the run of his life, but he's also in the best shape of his life.

Taking to social media, Dunne showed off an incredible six-month body transformation.

Check out the images below:

Wow, that really is impressive. So impressive, in fact, that some on social media accused the NXT star of taking steroids to achieve it.

Taking to his Instagram story to address that suggestion and answer questions about his transformation, Dunne suggested that these two photos were taken around six months apart.

"Between my highest and lowest weigh-ins were about six months," he wrote, before explaining how he managed the change without drastically changing his diet.

"I have a lot of people asking for the 'secret', diet plan etc. Train to legit failure, eat in a slight deficit, make sustainable changes for life not just for 6 weeks.

"Throw in decent genetics and you’d be surprised what you’re capable of."

Dunne also revealed he's doing a lot of cardio workouts to help stay in shape and explained that concentrating on counting calories has been helpful.

"Not being on the road and being able to count calories consistently [helps]. Some days I eat 500g of carbs. I don't agree with restriction outside of total calories. Eat what you enjoy in moderation."

Dunne's body transformation and commitment to getting in the best shape of his career might go some way to explaining his recent success in WWE.

