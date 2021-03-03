Monday night’s episode of RAW saw WWE stack the card with several matches and segments of intrigue, including a WWE Title match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley as well as Charlotte Flair setting her sights on the Women’s Championship.

A new WWE Champion was crowned when Lashley defeated The Miz in just three minutes in the show’s main event. This would be Bobby’s first WWE World Title reign after a 16-year wait.

RAW opened the night with a pay-per-view-esque match between former long-term friends and now sworn enemies Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

This eagerly anticipated feud has been escalating since The Celtic Warrior turned on Drew on February 1 episode of RAW.

The bout lasted around 24 minutes and faced a lot of backlash from fans due to the contest not being on a PPV, after weeks of the rivalry being built up.

However, there were some positives from fans on social media regarding the match due to its quality.

WWE officials were apparently pleased with the bout, specifically with the in-ring work of Sheamus - this according to Fightful Select.

In addition to this, they also reported that a significant section of the contest was called in the ring.

There is one more PPV stop before WrestleMania in April, this being Fastlane.

As of yet there have been no matches announced for the card, but with a change in the main title on RAW, as well as the positive reaction from McIntyre v Sheamus - it will be intriguing to see how WWE books the up-and-coming PPV.

We could very well see The Miz get a rematch for the WWE Championship, another match between Drew and The Celtic Warrior and Mustafa Ali receive a United States Title match against Riddle - after the leader of RETRIBUTION pinned the US champ on the same show.

