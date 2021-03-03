Having been involved in rugby for over three decades, it would be fair to say that Eddie Jones has seen pretty much everything the sport has to offer.

The 61-year-old has coached at the highest level for much of the last quarter of a century, achieving incredible highs along the way.

Back in 2003, he led Australia to the World Cup final on home soil, where they came up just short against Clive Woodward's England.

16 years later, he was in the England hotseat, taking them to another World Cup final.

Having masterminded the brilliant display which saw off defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals, Jones watched his England side lose to South Africa in the showpiece event, but he had proven himself to be one of the best coaches in the world once more.

In between those two roles, he coached Japan. During his three years in charge, Jones coached the proud nation to one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history when they overcame South Africa 34-32 in 2015.

His career has been a fascinating one, and last month he spoke to Jake Humphrey on the High Performance Podcast about the ups and downs of his journey in the sport.

He then narrowed down the three attributes that are needed for success. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes an in-depth look at Jones' non-negotiables...

1. Enthusiastic

Those who have watched an Eddie Jones press conference know that he is very passionate about the game. Often with a twinkle in his eye, the Australian is not afraid to speak his mind.

How does he manage to keep at the top of his game after so many years in the sport? The answer is simple: he embraces hard work.

When reflecting on whether he enjoys "the grind" of his gruelling job, Jones' response was clear: "I love it."

2. Punctual

No one can accuse Jones of being lazy. Whilst others are still sleeping, Jones is working, conjuring up his next masterplan.

He leaves no stone unturned, claiming that 5am-8am is the "best time" for him to get his work done.

By getting up so early, it is clear that Jones demands the best of himself. Having set such high standards, his players then have an example to follow, and it seems like getting in on time is an absolute bare minimum for a coach who starts his day well ahead of schedule.

3. Alert

Jones is willing to admit that he does not see himself as a "very rounded person", such is his determination to succeed in rugby. If he is not taking in a game at a stadium, he is probably watching one from the comfort of his own home.

Yet it is that laser focus which has made him achieve so much in the sport. When asked for advice that he would give to help the next generation, Jones said: "Work out what's going to make you win, and focus on that."

Jones is a unique individual, and following these three principles may not work for everyone. But for those looking to compete at the highest level, it is an intriguing glimpse into the mindset that has allowed Jones to become one of the finest coaches of his era.

