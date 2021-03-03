Chelsea have received a major blow in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund talisman has been a revelation in Europe this season and established himself as a potential heir apparent to the throne occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

With a return of 43 goals and 11 assists in 45 games for Dortmund, Haaland is one of the most prolific attackers in world football.

His form has naturally sparked plenty of interest in from many of Europe's behemoth clubs.

Chelsea have been at the heart of the speculation concerning his next move in the game, but a recent report from Germany suggests he won't be moving to west London anytime soon.

The report from SportBild, as carried by Sport Witness, claims that Haaland isn't interested in signing for Chelsea.

Information from SportBild suggests that Haaland only views six clubs as potential destinations, and the Blues aren't one of them.

The 20-year-old sensation is eager to make a major step up to 'an absolute top club' rather than taking an intermediate step forward.

Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel and Roman Abramovich, Haaland doesn't recognise Chelsea as a club that fits into that category.

It's also claimed that Abramovich has the financial power to sanction a deal for the 6ft 4in colossus, who is now valued at £99m by Transfermarkt, but the player's stance doesn't bode well for his ambitions of pulling off a significant coup.

The identities of the six clubs on Haaland's list haven't been revealed in the report, though it doesn't take an expert to hazard a guess at which outfits will be on his radar and vice versa.

This is a psychological blow for Chelsea as they aim to re-establish themselves as a major European super power under Tuchel's leadership.

