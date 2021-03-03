IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua and renowned promoter Eddie Hearn were full of praise for Canelo Alvarez when speaking on the Mexican fighter’s recent victories.

Hearn spearheaded promotion of Canelo’s last two fights against Matchroom's Callum Smith and Turkish mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim.

Against Yildirim in February, Alvarez retained his WBA title which he won against Smith back in December.

Alvarez is currently on a two-fight contract with Hearn, who as we all know, is also AJ’s promoter.

The Mexican is undefeated since his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. In fact, his defeat to Mayweather is his only defeat in 58 professional fights. Forward seems to be the only way for Alvarez as he continues to dominate the sport of boxing.

He’s been so good that Hearn has called him the best he’s ever seen up close:

“I've been around the sport for 34 years and I do feel like a fan-boy around Canelo Alvarez because he's the best fighter I've ever seen up close.

“Anthony Joshua will always be my No1, but AJ looks at Canelo Alvarez and said this guy is the pound-for-pound number one.”

Next up for Alvarez is Billy Joe Saunders, who is also signed to Hearn’s promotion. The pair will face off on May 8, 2021.

While the Mexican dreams of ending the year as the undisputed world champion, it seems unlikely that he will complete his trilogy with Gennady Golovkin.

Instead of Alvarez, Golovkin will likely go up against either Jaime Munguia or Ryota Murata.

Hearn said this with regards to Alavrez and his trainer Eddy Reynoso’s sky-high ambitions:

“The focus of Canelo and Eddy is to be undisputed champion, and if we were to follow that line, it goes with Saunders in May, with Plant in September.

“The fight with Golovkin remains there as one great fight, but right now Canelo has history and legacy on his mind.”

Alavarez is on a journey to eternal greatness, and with the wind firmly in his sail, the Mexican is well on course to becoming the undisputed champion of the world.

