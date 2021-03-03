Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker received the heartbreaking news that his father, Jose Agostinho Becker, had passed away last week.

According to the BBC, local police inspector Doroteo Machado Filho announced the tragedy by detailing that Becker had drowned at a dam near his holiday home in Lavras do Sul.

Sadly, Alisson was unable to attend the private funeral service, which took place last week, due to international travel restrictions.

Support for Alisson

Nevertheless, the footballing world has come out in support of Alisson in his time of grieving with everyone from Liverpool FC themselves to David de Gea passing on their condolences.

Alisson duly posted on Twitter: "I would like to thank everyone for the messages and tributes to my beloved father. Our family feels loved by everyone."

The Brazilian shot-stopper was absent from Liverpool's last Premier League outing - a 2-0 win at Sheffield United - but was very much on the minds of players.

Curtis Jones' dedication

Curtis Jones dedicated his goal at Bramall Lane to his grieving teammate, telling Sky Sports: "This goal is for Ally’s dad. If he sees this, this is for you bro. He’s a strong lad and a big part of the team.

"We miss him for sure. I’m dedicating my goal to him and his dad, and his family."

Now, Alisson is set to return to Premier League action for the clash with Chelsea after Jurgen Klopp confirmed his availability for selection during a Wednesday press conference.

Klopp's message for Alisson

And the Liverpool boss was keen to show his support for Alisson publicly with a beautiful message in his programme notes ahead of the game at Anfield, as revealed by journalist @DaveOCKOP.

Having recently lost his mother, Klopp is all-too-aware of the devastating impact of grief and there is a real sincerity to the beautiful words that he wrote for his goalkeeper that you can read here:

You will never walk alone

Say what you like about Liverpool's title defence and injury crisis, but you can't deny the unity of this Reds' side under Klopp and just how much they embody the spirit of the Merseyside club.

Even the most glass-half-empty of cynics couldn't accuse Klopp of any falseness there because it couldn't be clearer that he's both literally and figuratively putting his arm around Alisson.

Besides, just as Klopp says in his notes, football is so often the most important of the unimportant things and if it can serve as a vehicle to help people deal with grief, then power to that.

Everyone here at GIVEMESPORT sends our love and best wishes to Alisson and his loved ones.

