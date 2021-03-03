Rangers exclusive: Four key stars being tracked ahead of transfer window

With Rangers' season looking like a major success in both domestic and European competition, the vultures are beginning to circle.

Indeed, according to information sent to GIVEMESPORT, up to FOUR of Steven Gerrard's first-team stars are being eyed by English clubs as the club close in on what would be a historic 55th league title.

Glen Kamara, James Tavernier, Borna Barišić and Ryan Kent have emerged as the four most wanted of Rangers' assets and clubs from down south in both the Championship and the Premier League.

That will be of little surprise to those who watched them regularly during an amazing campaign so far and it's also indicative of Rangers' excellent business in the transfer market.

Kamara, for example, cost an apparent £50k from Dundee in January 2019 while Barišić was plucked from relative obscurity after being spotted impressing for NK Osijek in the Croatian league back in 2018.

Tavernier has previously been linked with a return to Newcastle United after a stunning goalscoring campaign which has seen him plunder fourteen efforts in all competitions from right-back. Kent, meanwhile was the subject of a bid from Leeds United in August 2020.

All four have attracted keen eyes from across the border as a number of different clubs start to weigh up their summer transfer targets.

Still, with Rangers preparing for a Champions League campaign next season, they may have a better chance of keeping at least some of their key stars for a while longer, as Gerrard looks to build on what will surely be his first league title win.

The future is indeed bright for Rangers at the moment. Whether some of these players will be a part of that remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News