Kevin De Bruyne is arguably the best player in the Premier League.

Having emerged from the 2019/20 campaign with the PFA Player of the Year award and a record-equalling 20 league assists, De Bruyne has picked up from where he left off with Manchester City.

That's because the Belgian maestro has once again been pulling the strings in the heart of Pep Guardiola's indomitable midfield, chasing down his third Premier League title in four years.

De Bruyne's brilliance

Having laid on 11 goals in England's top-flight this season, only Harry Kane can match De Bruyne's level of creativity across the 2020/21 campaign - and he's even chipped in with three goals to boot.

In fact, you have to wonder why De Bruyne isn't being praised as much as players like Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan when he's currently ranked as the 17th-best player in Europe's top five leagues.

But anybody doubting De Bruyne's achievements this season would simply have been lost for words during City's 21st consecutive victory on Tuesday night.

De Bruyne vs Wolves

Despite entering the final ten minutes of their Wolverhampton Wanderers clash locked at 1-1, the Citizens produced a stunning late flurry to win 4-1 and stride deeper into record-breaking territory.

And that was thanks in no small part to a stellar performance from De Bruyne who caught the eye with his mesmeric midfield play as Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez helped themselves to goals.

However, there was one moment in particular from De Bruyne - who is valued at £108 million - during the Etihad Stadium encounter that caught the eyes of fans on social media.

De Bruyne's 'bicycle pass'

And it came in the form of a remarkable 'bicycle pass' during the closing minutes of the game, appearing to have eyes in the back of his head with the mother of all flick-ons.

Standing on the halfway line with a Wolves player in his back, De Bruyne did astonishingly well to slot Jesus in behind on the right wing with the most instinctive of volleyed passes.

It really has to be seen to be appreciated in its full glory, so be sure to bask in De Bruyne's brilliance by checking out the effortless pass down below:

Fans love it

One fan reacted by saying: "Kevin De Bruyne doing a 35 yard bicycle kick pass. Incredible."

Another remarked: "De Bruyne just pulled off a bicycle kick pass from his own half and no one is saying anything..."

A third penned: "De Bruyne bicycle pass from his own half? He's a freak."

While a fourth chimed in: "De Bruyne is mental... tried a bicycle pass and got it right."

But did he really mean it? Come on, ladies and gentlemen, I'd understand that argument if we were talking about a random Premier League player, but this is none other than De Bruyne.

When only a prime Thierry Henry has matched your Premier League assist tally for a season, it's fair to say you've mastered passing to the extent you can be given the benefit of the doubt sometimes.

As such, we're taking absolutely no shame at all in bowing down to De Bruyne's greatness for the umpteenth time. The Premier Lague would be a much duller place without him.

News Now - Sport News