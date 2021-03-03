Journalist Tim Spiers believes Wolves defender Max Kilman has been "unlucky" to be out the side, as the 23-year-old hasn't featured for the last three games.

Kilman's last cameo in a gold jersey was a substitute appearance in the dying moments of Wolves' 2-1 victory over Southampton in mid-February.

Prior to this, his last Premier League start came in a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at the start of last month.

Spiers, The Athletic's Wolves correspondent, said the following regarding Kilman's absence from the team.

"He's really unlucky to be out the side. I assume it's the balance of the defence with a right foot/left foot combo on either side of Coady.

"Personally, I'd have kept him in ahead of Saiss (who's cost a few goals this season being under the ball for crosses) for a little longer."

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Kilman established himself as a genuine first team option last season and made 11 appearances across the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

This season the defender has featured more prominently and has made ten appearances since the start of December.

During those ten games, Kilman played the full 90 minutes on eight occasions but he's struggled to find game time over the last few weeks.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

In Wolves' last three Premier League games, captain Conor Coady has been accompanied by Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker on either side of him.

This defensive trio faced Manchester City last night, where they conceded four goals at the Etihad.

Saiss ultimately struggled and received a rating of 5.89 from WhoScored, while failing to make a tackle or win a single aerial duel.

Of course, that's a pretty harsh game to judge him on but Wolves have conceded just eight goals from the 12 games Kilman has started this season, also keeping five clean sheets.

Therefore, it may be time for Nuno Espirito Santo to place his trust in the 23-year-old once again.

News Now - Sport News