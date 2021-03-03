Leeds latest news: In-demand star happy at Elland Road despite transfer interest

As was always likely to be the case given their historical standing, Leeds United's return to the Premier League has been one of the most interesting narratives this season.

Marcelo Bielsa's attacking style has led to plenty of discussion with some even doubting the Argentine enigma but the likes of Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford have taken to life in the top tier like a duck to water.

Indeed, another man to have impressed at Elland Road this season has been the subject of transfer interest.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool but, according to the Daily Mirror, there appears to be little fear he could be prised away this summer.

The 24-year-old is believed to be happy at Leeds with the club reportedly planning to add to him this summer as they are in good financial health.

Crucially, he's not thought to have any kind of buy-out clause in the four-year-deal he signed back in October.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

These are hugely exciting times at Leeds and to have a player such as Raphinha on board for the foreseeable future will only further that.

Already averaging over two shots and two key passes per game (via WhoScored) he looks a handful for Premier League defences even during his first season at this level, so it'll be fascinating to see where he goes from here.

Under no real need to sell and boasting a celebrated manager, the idea of adding to their squad even further paints a hugely promising picture for Leeds going forward. Interest may indeed arise but, right now, the Yorkshire giants themselves are an exciting place to be.

If they can keep picking up gems in the transfer market, next season could be another successful story under Bielsa's watch.

