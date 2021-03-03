Birmingham City news: teenager offered deal to join Premier League side

After securing a much-needed victory over Queens Park Rangers last weekend, Birmingham City backed up this display on Tuesday by securing a point on their travels against Huddersfield Town.

Despite going behind in their clash with the Terriers, the Blues left the John Smith's Stadium with a point thanks to a strike from Marc Roberts in the 67th minute.

Currently 21st in the second-tier standings, Birmingham will be hoping to avoid relegation to League One in May by enjoying a fruitful end to the 2020/21 campaign under the guidance of Aitor Karanka.

Yet regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, the Blues may have to wave goodbye to one of their academy prospects during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, defender Rico Browne has been offered an 18-month contract by Tottenham Hotspur after impressing the club whilst on trial last month.

The 17-year-old, who is also the subject of considerable interest from West Ham United, has yet to make an appearance for Birmingham's senior side.

Currently undergoing a trial with the Irons, Browne has yet to make a decision on his future.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Birmingham are reportedly looking into the possibility of replacing their Under-18 and Under-23 teams in favour of setting up B and C teams, it would not be at all surprising if Browne opts to leave St Andrew's this summer.

With the defender set to enter the final year of his scholarship with the Blues, he may find it beneficial to join Tottenham or West Ham who can both offer him the opportunity to continue his progress at youth level.

However, having already lost academy player Calum Scanlon to Liverpool this season, Birmingham ought to consider reaching out to Browne about the possibility of featuring for the first-team in the near future if they believe he has the ability required to make the step-up.

Having reaped the rewards of giving Jude Bellingham the opportunity to prove himself last season before selling the teenager to Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £25m, it could be argued that the Blues should continue to put their faith in their academy.

