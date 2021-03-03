Tottenham news: Jorge Mendes likely to play a big role in summer transfer plans

While it is the case for a number of clubs, Tottenham Hotspur face a huge summer.

Indeed, amid question marks over Jose Mourinho's future in charge of the club and suggestions they could make a move for RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann at the of the season, it could be a big few months in North London.

According to Football Insider, however, there is unlikely to be a huge amount of money spent on transfers, whatever happens.

They claim that Spurs are unlikely to spend big this summer and that owner Joe Lewis has told Daniel Levy to run the club sustainably rather than relying on his own money, so super-agent Jorge Mendes could come into the picture.

Boasting a vast network of players on his books, Lewis himself is understood to have no problem relying on Mendes on a regular basis if his contacts help bring in value for money.

The likes of Carlos Vinicius and Gedson Fernandes are represented by the Portuguese and were signed on loan with options to buy, with that kind of strategy seemingly likely to be repeated if the right options become available.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Tottenham already boasting an attacking department most other teams would surely envy, perhaps they don't necessarily need to spend hugely again.

Mourinho has spoken of his team's defensive problems so a key few additions there may change the entire complexion of the side next season, should he remain in charge.

There is, obviously, the cost of potentially sacking Mourinho to factor in too. Previous reports have claimed it would set Spurs back £35m so it's hard to see them rushing into a decision on that front without absolutely needing to.

Given their financial position, relying on him and Mendes to find value for money seems like a prudent decision. While not a Mendes client, Pierre-Emile Hojberg's arrival had a transformative effect on their midfield (averaging the most interceptions in their team, via WhoScored) and is thought to have cost a relatively low £15m.

That kind of move does suggest there is value in the market if approached correctly.

