Rangers: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard sent off for arguing with referee vs Livingston

Steven Gerrard was not a happy man during Rangers' trip to Livingston on Wednesday night.

That might come as a surprise when you consider his Rangers side have essentially wrapped up their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011, but we're talking about a born winner here.

In other words, it wouldn't matter if Rangers were 40 points clear of Celtic, you could be pretty sure that the Liverpool legend in their technical area would be hungry for more regardless.

Gerrard furious with officials

And Gerrard was clearly raging with the officials during their latest league clash when they entered the break at the Almondvale Stadium with the scores locked at 0-0.

The disagreement was believed to have emanated from a yellow card given to Alfredo Morelos for diving, which saw Rangers denied what looked to be a stonewall penalty.

The Colombian forward was brought down by Livingston shot-stopper Max Stryjek - much to Gerrard's dismay just minutes later - in a controversial incident that you can check out here:

Gerrard sent off for Rangers

Yeh... it's not difficult to see why people are putting two and two together here because Gerrard had clearly lost his head by the time he confronted the referee as the teams returned to the tunnel.

In fact, you could hear some of the choice language that Gerrard used during the broadcast with his complaints proving so persistent that he was ultimately given his marching orders and sent off.

With two yellow cards in the space of just a few seconds, it's arguably the most explosive moment of Gerrard's managerial career thus far, so be sure to check out the chaotic moment down below:

Well, at least it wasn't over as quickly as his Liverpool red card against Manchester United...

A heated moment from Gerrard

While we can't be certain of what Gerrard was saying to the official, you can make out phrases that sound like 'f***ing bang out of order' and 'I know why you're not talking to me' in amongst the audio.

However, regardless of the exact words that Gerrard chose, the Rangers head coach was always asking for trouble when he continued backchatting despite picking up a yellow card.

That being said, with Morelos popping up with a late winner in the second-half, we're not sure Gerrard will be losing too much sleep about his red card when the champagne is firmly on ice...

