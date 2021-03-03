Arsenal have made an enquiry for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, with the Hoops setting their asking price at £21.6m, according to the Transfer Window Podcast via Football.London.

The 23-year-old has just over a year remaining on his current deal at Celtic, meaning the club could be forced to sell him this summer.

Despite the Scottish giants having a disappointing campaign, which has seen them fall 15 points behind runaway leaders Rangers, Edouard has been one of their standout performers this term. He has netted 20 goals in all competitions for the club in 2020/21.

Understandably, this has led to interest from various clubs. Whilst Arsenal have made an initial enquiry, it is believed that Roma, AC Milan and Leicester are also keen on the striker.

Arsenal's interest in Edouard has coincided with suggestions that Alexandre Lacazette could leave the club. It is claimed that the Gunners would be willing to sell the Frenchman if they receive a suitable offer.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

This summer could be the time for Arsenal to freshen up their attacking options.

Out wide, teenager Bukayo Saka has been in outstanding form, registering five goals and three assists in the league this season. Meanwhile, record signing Nicolas Pepe has started to show his potential, finding the target in three of his last six league appearances.

However, the club's strikers have not been firing for most of the season. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored just eight league goals in 2020/21, some way down on the 22 that he managed in each of the previous two campaigns.

Lacazette has netted nine times in the top-flight this season, but has failed to score in 14 of his 22 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal are the lowest scorers in the top half of the table, and need some more firepower in the final third. Edouard could be the player to provide it.

