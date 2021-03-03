Pep Guardiola was full of praise for striker Gabriel Jesus following Manchester City's 4-1 victory over Wolves.

The Citizens extended their winning streak to 21 games last night and the Brazilian forward contributed to the victory with a brace.

Both goals came from Jesus pouncing upon loose balls in the penalty area.

Jesus' first of the night resulted from Wolves' failure to clear the ball, while the second was a rebound from Ilkay Gundogan's initial shot.

Pep Guardiola referred to Jesus' performance as "brilliant", according to reporter Simon Stone, and went onto praise his striker.

"You cannot imagine how happy we are with him," the City manager said.

"You cannot imagine how many things he does, what he does for the team."

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

With this being his fourth full season in the Premier League, the Brazilian striker - who Transfermarkt value at £54m - has certainly started to show over the last few months that he is able to consistently perform at this level.

Between September and December, the 41-cap international struggled with a thigh injury and could only manage four goals in all competitions. However, since the turn of the year, Jesus has started to hit a run of form.

Since January, Jesus has netted seven goals and provided two assists. Furthermore, after City's 3-1 victory over Cheltenham in the FA Cup in late January, Jesus has been involved in a goal every 89.1 minutes.

With Sergio Aguero out of contract this summer and potentially leaving, this provides a genuine opportunity for Jesus to become Guardiola's go-to striker in the final few months of the season.

With his current run of form, Jesus is giving a strong account of himself - although links with Erling Haaland continue to linger in the background.

