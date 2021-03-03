Fabinho and Alisson look set to feature in Thursday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian pair will be available for selection versus the Blues.

Fabinho last featured in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City back at the start of February, but Klopp has revealed that he's ready to be involved with the squad again.

“Fab has now had five or six sessions in his legs and we have to make a decision how we deal with that, but he looks good and is ready for the squad for sure," he said.

Alisson, on the other hand, was absent for Liverpool's recent victory over Sheffield United, as the goalkeeper was on compassionate leave following the tragic death of his father.

Klopp also provided an update on Diogo Jota, who had a stomach problem. The Liverpool manager has indicated the Portuguese winger does feel better and said, "we have to see how big the steps are he can make towards the team again.”

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Liverpool's recent run of form has been worrying and the reintroduction of Fabinho to the side will certainly improve the defensive situation at Anfield.

The Reds had lost four Premier League games in a row before managing to beat a Sheffield United side that are rooted to the bottom of the table.

During Liverpool's centre-back injury crisis, Klopp has relied on Fabinho to cover the Virgil van Dijk-shaped hole in the Liverpool defence. So far, the Brazilian has played 18 games this season as a central defender.

While a midfielder first and foremost, Fabinho's experience, in comparison to Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips, will be vital when Liverpool come up against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea - that's assuming he's called upon at the heart of defence.

Although his stint away from the side was brief, Alisson will be welcomed back to the starting XI with open arms as well.

